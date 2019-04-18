Wheat crop worth crores damaged in Punjab, Haryana

Standing crop in hundreds of acres in and has been damaged due to untimely rains and hailstorm over the past 72 hours, according to revenue and agriculture officials from both states, here on Thursday.

Agriculture Department officials said the losses could run into hundreds of crores, though the exact damage would be known only after assessment by revenue officials in various districts of the states.

According to officials, the rain damaged not just the standing crop but also harvested at various grain markets as it was lying in the open.

"The procurement agencies will not buy this because of higher moisture content than specified. The government should immediately do something to help farmers," said Kirpal Singh, a district.

Farmers said the squall destroyed thier months' of hard work in a few hours. "We were going to harvest the crop in two days. We had booked a combine harvestor. But now it won't work because the fields are wet. Elsewhere, the crop has been flattened. It is a big loss," said Jugraj Singh, a

on Wednesday ordered a special girdawari (crop inspection) to assess the damage.

The asked the officials to start without any delay the special girdawari to assess damage due to the weather disruptions, said a and added, the assessment had to be completed on priority.

The (AAP) and the too have expressed concern over the losses to farmers.

of Opposition in Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said though the damage was widespread, it was serious in Ropar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Fazilka, Kapurthala and Bhatinda areas and sought release of 100 per cent compensation for the affected farmers within a stipulated time.

Former too has demanded Rs 15,000 per acre compensation to the affected farmers.

Though the weather became clear in most areas in both the states on Thursday, the maximum temperature was 14 degree below normal on Wednesday after more rain and thunderstorm.

