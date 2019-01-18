Election Commission likely to announce Lok Sabha dates in early March

With the country already in election mode, the formal schedule for the coming polls is expected to be announced by the in the first week of March and the process is likely to over seven to nine phases.

Assembly elections are also expected in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and along with the polls. could also be added to the list as had said in Parliament that government had no objection if the wanted to go ahead with such a proposal.

Sources said a final decision has not been taken on the dates but the poll panel is likely to finalise an April-May schedule of election that will entail the end of election process by the middle of May. The schedule of 2014 was announced on March 5 and that of 2009 elections on March 2.

The sources said that the poll panel is making necessary logistical calculations in terms of examination schedules, holidays and availability of security forces for what is the largest democratic exercise in the world.

The government had told the earlier this week that it is prepared to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is at present under President's Rule.

The term of the present Lok Sabha will end on June 3, that of Assembly on May 27, assembly on June 18, Odisha assembly on June 11 and assembly on June 1.

