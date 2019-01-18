Wife of ex-Interpol chief seeks asylum in France

The wife of Meng Hongwei, the former held in since September, has sought asylum in for herself and her twin children.

and the seven-year-olds live in the French city of Lyon, the agency's headquarters.

Meng Hongwei, also a Chinese Vice Public Security Minister, went missing on a trip to in late September. His wife said at the time that the last contact she received from him was a text message saying to wait for his call, followed minutes later by a knife emoji.

In October, the Chinese authorities said was being investigated over suspected bribe-taking.

His wife and children are under police protection, having received threats.

"I fear they will kidnap me. I've received strange phone calls. Even my car was damaged. Two Chinese -- a man and woman -- followed me to the hotel," was cited as saying by the on Friday.

Since her husband's disappearance on September 25, no details have emerged about his prison conditions or the charges against him.

The 65-year-old's job as was largely ceremonial and did not require him to return to often.

He previously worked under security Zhou Yongkang, one of the most powerful figures to be taken down in Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign that has targeted over a million officials.

was elected in November 2016, the first Chinese person to take up the post, and was scheduled to serve until 2020.

China's new -- an anti-corruption agency -- said Meng was being investigated for "violation of laws". However, China has not presented any evidence to justify the allegation against

said he had written a resignation letter and Interpol Jürgen Stock acknowledged that he had received it on October 7. "There was no reason for me to (suspect) that anything was forced or wrong," he said.

In November, Interpol elected South Korean as its new President, rejecting a Russian candidate who had been tipped to succeed Meng Hongwei.

--IANS

soni/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)