Karnataka Congress MLAs head to a resort after party meet

In a new twist to the political drama in the wake of "Operation Lotus", the in on Friday shifted 76 of its MLAs to a private resort outside the city accusing the BJP of trying to poach them to destabilise the state's JD(S)- coalition government.

The devised the new strategy after a meeting of the legislature party where four MLAs, said to be dissidents, had absented despite threats of disqualification.

"The (BJP) is indulging openly in horse-trading and is trying to bring down the (JD-S-Congress) coalition government by hook or crook," Congress state unit told the media here.

Rao was speaking to reporters after the (CLP) meet at the Vidhana Soudha in the city centre.

"We need to have all our MLAs in one place and deliberate with them on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. So we are all going to the resort," Rao said.

The meeting saw the attendance of 76 of the party's 80 MLAs, CLP told the media.

The four absent legislators were Umesh Jadhav of segment in district, from Gokak constituency in district, B. Nagendra from Ballari segment and from Athani constituency in district.

"Those who were absent will be issued notices seeking their explanation," asserted.

Two of them -- Umesh and Nagendra -- could not be present for the meet due to personal reasons, the party said.

"Umesh had sent a letter that he is unwell and could not travel, while Nagendra could not be present due to some court-related work," added.

While exuding confidence over the party lawmakers' support, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP's national leaders, including national and Narendra Modi, were behind the attempt to "destabilise" the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Congress coalition government.

"BJP has been trying to come to power through undemocratic means and has kept its own legislators locked up in Gurugram, Their central leaders Shah and Modi were also involved in the attempt to gain power in Karnataka," the Congress claimed.

The party was not afraid of any "Operation Lotus" to topple the government, he added.

"Our legislators were offered crores of rupees by the BJP to join the party in exchange for cabinet posts," Siddaramaiah alleged.

The Congress decision to pack its MLAs to a resort near here comes in the midst of a similar sequestering of its MLAs by the BJP in a five-star hotel in near the national capital for the last four days.

The BJP, however, has rejected Congress allegations of attempts to destabilise the

