Elvis Golmes to be AAP South Goa candidate

-
ALSO READ
AAP's Punjab unit says no to alliance with Cong in 2019 LS polls; PAC to take call
AAP to announce Delhi Lok Sabha candidates next week
Taking cue from BJP, AAP to appoint lakhs of booth-level in-charges for Lok Sabha polls
Sheila Dikshit's appointment as Delhi Cong's chief fuels speculation of tie up with AAP
AAP national council's term extended by a year, Kejriwal to remain party chief
-
AAP leader Elvis Golmes, who was the party's Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2007 Assembly elections, will be the Lok Sabha candidate from South Goa, the party announced on Wednesday.
"As the AAP gears up for the election campaign, the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) has chosen Gomes as its candidate from South Goa," said Durgesh Pathak, the party leader in charge of Goa.
Gomes has worked as an officer in the Goan government.
"His expertise in crisis and conflict resolution had been a source of inspiration for many. He has been working in different departments of the government such as urban development department, tourism department and port among others," Pathak said.
--IANS
nks/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU