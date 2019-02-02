Emirates flight makes emergency landing, fails to save ailing passenger

-
ALSO READ
Kerala floods: Emirates to carry 175 tonnes of relief cargo
Emirates Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport
Dubai South to be world's largest vertical farm facility
Dubai keeps rank as world's busiest international airport
Emirates flight makes emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport
-
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Jakarta made an emergency landing early on Saturday morning at Cochin International Airport after a passenger onboard suffered uneasiness, but he died before reaching a private hospital near here, said hospital authorities.
According to the Little Flower Hospital authorities, the 59-year-old Indonesian national, H.S. Widolo, was brought dead to the hospital, suffering a cardiac arrest.
"We have informed the local police who are conducting an inquest," said a hospital official.
The Emirates flight was on a routine trip from Dubai to Indonesia, but following the sudden illness of the passenger, it made an emergency landing.
"Officials are conducting the inquest and after the post-mortem, the body would be kept in the mortuary. It would be handed over to those responsible for taking the body back to his home country," said a police officer attached to the Nedumbassery police station.
--IANS
sg/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU