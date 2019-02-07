Enterprises entering post-digital era to boost customer experiences: Accenture

Four in five businesses believe that digital technologies like mobile, analytics and Cloud have moved beyond adoption silos to become part of the core for their organisation, an report said on Thursday.

The enterprises are entering a new "post-digital" era where success will be based on mastering a set of new technologies that can deliver personalised experiences for customers, employees and partners, according to "Technology Vision 2019".

"A post-digital world doesn't mean that digital is over. On the contrary, we're posing a new question: As all organisations develop their digital competency, what will set you apart?" asked Paul Daugherty, at

For the report, Accenture surveyed more than 6,600 and IT executives globally.

"In this era, simply doing digital isn't enough. Our report highlights the ways in which organisations must use powerful new technologies to innovate in their models and personalise experiences for their customers," said Daugherty.

is an example to favour this trend as they came up with download feature for Indian consumers to be in sync with connectivity and invested in mobile video encoding to guarantee the same experience to all customers as mostly Indian consumers are primarily mobile users, the report noted.

