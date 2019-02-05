EC begins preparations for LS polls in the Northeast

With weeks to go for the announcement of the 17th election dates, the has begun preparations in the Northeastern states, a top said on Tuesday.

"The has been holding regular interactions with chief electoral officers (CEOs) and other concerned officials through But it is yet to inform us about its possible visit to the region," told IANS.

"On Monday, (in-charge of the Northeastern states) Sudeep Jain interacted with the CEOs, District Magistrates and superintendents of police of all districts of Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim, and through and took an overview of the preparations," he said.

Another official, now visiting the Northeast, said that except and Assam, the photo-affixed electoral rolls with January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date of age, had already been published in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, and

"The Election Commission officials are training Returning Officers (District Magistrates) and Returning Officers (Additional District Magistrates or equivalent ranks) in in a phased manner. The technical facets of the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and the VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails) are also being shared by officials and technical experts."

The informed that CEOs of all the states had during a two-day meeting with the Commission in on January 11 and 12 made comprehensive presentations on their state of readiness.

"The Commission has visited major states across the country except the Northeastern ones to review the preparedness for the elections," he added.

Chief Electoral Officer said that the state's final electoral rolls would be published on February 22.

"Over 6,000 claims have been filed for inclusion of new names," the told the media in Aizawl on Tuesday.

In another development, the Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF), the apex body of the 35,000 Reang tribal refugees sheltered in seven camps in northern after having fled the state 22 years ago, wrote to the Election Commission last week urging it to set up polling stations inside their camps during the upcoming polls.

The Election Commission had set up 15 special polling stations at Kanhmun village along the Mizoram- border, allowing 12,018 voters among over 35,000 tribal immigrants to vote in the November 28 Assembly polls in Mizoram.

Officials said the Commission may announce the election schedule sometime in March, while the polls are likely to take place in April and May.

To ensure that electioneering does not disturb students, the Central Board of (CBSE) has announced the schedule for the class X and class XII exams.

While the class X exams will start on February 21 and end on March 29, the class XII exams will be held between February 15 and April 3.

