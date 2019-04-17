EU envoys meet Libyan Foreign Minister as Tripoli battle rages

Tripoli, April 17 (IANS/AKI) Italy's to and his other counterparts held talks on Wednesday with the internationally recognised unity government's on the military escalation in the capital.

"We held the meeting to brief diplomatic missions on developments of Libyan crisis which took a very serious turn after the shelling of civilians and residential areas using Grad rockets which are banned for use in residential areas," Siala said, as per Libyan state news agency

The death toll from overnight rocket fire on two south districts that the unity government blamed on strongman climbed to six on Wednesday - including three women - as diplomats sought to negotiate a ceasefire. Thirty-five people were wounded in the attacks, which were condemned by the to Libya,

"Horrible night of random shelling of residential areas. For the sake of 3 million civilians living in Greater Tripoli, these attacks should stop. NOW!" Salame tweeted.

Both sides in the fighting have blamed the other for the deadly shellings.

Libya's unity government is seeking to convene a session of the and is gathering evidence to bring Haftar to trial by the for war crimes, Siala said, as per

"We held the meeting (on Wednesday) also to see if there are any requests for security and to brief them on and efforts with international and regional organisations and (the UN) to issue a fair resolution that not only calls for ceasefire but for the return of the attacking forces to their positions and for civilian protection, stressing that there will be no military solution to the Libyan file," Siala said, quoted by

At least 189 people have been killed, 816 wounded and more than 18,000 have fled their homes since Haftar ordered his militia to march on nearly two weeks ago, according to the

--IANS/AKI

vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)