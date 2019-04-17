Sri Lanka, Bangladesh express solidarity with France

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday expressed solidarity with France after a major fire engulfed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
In a statement, President Sirisena said Sri Lanka "stands in solidarity with the people of France and the noble mission to rebuild this world heritage".
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen, in a message to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, said that the Notre Dame cathedral "is a part of world heritage and the damage to the cathedral is a huge loss not only for France but also for the entire humanity".
He conveyed "heartfelt sympathy" to Le Drian and to the people of France "on behalf of the Bangladeshi government and people".
A fire which broke out in the upper part of the iconic cathedral on Monday evening engulfed the spire and the entire roof which both collapsed later.
The French government said the main structure of Notre Dame was saved and preserved.
Notre Dame is considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture and receives tens of millions of visitors every year.
