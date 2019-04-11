EVM glitches mar voting in Maharashtra

-
-
Glitches in VVPAT-EVMs marred voting in some polling stations, resulting in long queues of voters in the blistering heat on Thursday.
The problems, were found in Booth No. 127 (Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency), booth No. 147 (Yavatmal-Washim), with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) functioning extremely slowly and delaying the voting process.
"There are massive queues outside these polling stations. Since past one hour, barely four people have cast their votes. We have complained to the local Election Commission officials to make alternative EVMs available immediately," said a state Congress spokesperson.
There are reports of similar EVM issues from a polling station in Bhandara-Gondiya, details of which are awaited, he added.
Thursday's polling started peacefully for seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the first phase.
--IANS
qn/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
