World's smallest woman votes in Nagpur

Heads turned when the world's tiniest woman, and World Record holder Amge - who stands just 63 cm tall - turned up to vote at a polling station in on Thursday.

Sporting a red-and-checks sleeveless dress, the 25-year-old woman at 2 feet, 1 inch, patiently stood in the queue and exercised her franchise.

"I request all people to vote. Please vote first and then go to complete all your other works," Amge told the media as she displayed her marked finger.

Amge, a celeb cook and entrepreneur, has appeared in Bigg Boss 6, acted in American and Italian television series and has her own statue in the Celebrity Wax Museum, Lonavala (Pune).

--IANS

qn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)