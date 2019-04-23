EVMs across India faulty or voting for BJP: Akhilesh

EVMs across are either malfunctioning or voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and former Uttar Pradesh Yadav said on Tuesday.

Yadav quoted District Magistrates as saying that election officials were not trained to operate the electronic voting machines (EVMs). More than 350 of them had been replaced, he said.

"This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs Rs 50,000 crore. Should we believe DMs or is something far more sinister afoot?" he asked.

Yadav's remarks came as people across 117 constituencies in 15 states and union territories voted in the third phase of the

