EVMs across India faulty or voting for BJP: Akhilesh

EVMs across India are either malfunctioning or voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday.
Akhilesh Yadav quoted District Magistrates as saying that election officials were not trained to operate the electronic voting machines (EVMs). More than 350 of them had been replaced, he said.
"This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs Rs 50,000 crore. Should we believe DMs or is something far more sinister afoot?" he asked.
Akhilesh Yadav's remarks came as people across 117 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states and union territories voted in the third phase of the general elections.
--IANS
mr/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
