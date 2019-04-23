EVMs across India faulty or voting for BJP: Akhilesh

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Lucknow 

EVMs across India are either malfunctioning or voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Yadav quoted District Magistrates as saying that election officials were not trained to operate the electronic voting machines (EVMs). More than 350 of them had been replaced, he said.

"This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs Rs 50,000 crore. Should we believe DMs or is something far more sinister afoot?" he asked.

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks came as people across 117 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states and union territories voted in the third phase of the general elections.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 12:36 IST

