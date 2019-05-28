WC: Former stars pick NZ, Windies as dark horses

Experts have picked and as the dark horses ahead of starting here in England and on Thursday.

- the 2015 runners-up - tick all the boxes, according to former opener

"Probably They were in the last final. They're probably going to rely on a few players like Kane Williamson, and but they always seem to play well," Waugh was quoted as saying by www. com.au.

"They field well, they're disciplined, they run between wickets well, they're always well coached, always in for the fight. I think they could make the semis. They're probably the dark horse," he predicted.

On the West Indies, Waugh said: "The probably have the batting but not the to be a threat. South Africa, I suppose, they're going to rely on Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and maybe Kagiso Rabada. They'll be a threat but probably New Zealand will be a roughie."

batting great termed the Windies led by as a "dangerous" side for the showpiece event.

"I look at the side and I think that's a very dangerous team. If they get some momentum going they could be very, very dangerous. I know as the game gets shorter they get more dangerous, but I think the 50-over game suits them playing in England. I think their is well-suited to that. Watch out for the West Indies," Border told the website.

Fellow Australian Andrew Symonds, a fiery all-rounder during his time, echoed Border, saying will be raring to go in his possible World Cup swansong.

"West Indies. I just think they've got a quiet little bit of confidence going on there at the moment. They've played pretty well in recent times. And will be itching to potentially go out on a winning note. The grounds will suit the way he plays. They're my dark horse."

Aussie pace ace has put his weight behind Afghanistan, saying their star studded line up led by can do the trick for them in the prestigious quadrennial event.

"The dark horse would be New Zealand, but will play some good cricket. They probably don't have the batting that they would like but their unit is outstanding."

