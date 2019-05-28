Ramandeep Singh returns for FIH Men's Series Finals

Hockey India on Tuesday named the 18-member squad for the FIH Men's Series Finals to be held in Bhubaneswar from June 6.
The Indian team will be led by Manpreet Singh who will have Birendra Lakra as his deputy. Experienced goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh and Krishan B. Pathak will defend India's goalpost while Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas and Gurinder Singh will add to India's might in the backline.
A notable addition in the squad is that of forward Ramandeep Singh who returns having recovered from a knee injury that kept him out of action for nine months. Singh last wore the India colours at the Champions Trophy in Breda last year. He had since been out of action due to a knee injury.
Ramandeep will join Mandeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Akashdeep Singh to form India's attack.
The mid-field will see Manpreet play a key role along with youngsters Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma.
Speaking about India's preparedness for the tournament, coach Graham Reid said: "Our focus for the tournament will be consistency of performance. To achieve this will we need to respect every opposition and give our 100 per cent every quarter, each half, each game. Our goal will be to be the best team we can be.
"We have selected a well-balanced group including Ramandeep Singh, who is returning from injury and Varun Kumar who was rested for the Australian tour. Sumit and Amit Rohidas too return to bolster our defensive capabilities and our Penalty Corner. Simranjeet also returns to add some flexibility and strike power to the forward-line," stated Reid about the team composition."
He further said that the team's emphasis at the moment is on circle entries, finishing, tight marking and tackling.
"The Australian tour made us very aware of the level we need to play at to compete with the best teams of the world and we need to aim for that each time we train and each time we play. We are spending a lot of time at the moment on our circle entries, our finishing, tight marking and tackling and we want to see improvements in these areas. PCs are also important and we have chosen three drag flickers to use during the tournament," said Reid.
The event will see India grouped in Pool A along with Russia, Poland and Uzbekistan while 18th Asian Games Gold Medalist Japan, Mexico, the US and South Africa are grouped in Pool B.
India will begin their campaign on June 6 against Russia and will be aiming to finish on the top in order to make it for the Olympic Qualifying event to be held later this year.
The team is as follows:
Goalkeepers - PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak
Defenders - Harmanpreet Singh,Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas and Gurinder Singh
Mid-fielders - Manpreet Singh,Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma
Forwards - Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Simranjit Singh
