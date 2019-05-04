Ex-militants' Pakistani wives seek travel documents

-
ALSO READ
RIC:Sushma highlights JeM's role in Pulwama attack
India, Morocco to sign MoU on counter-terrorism cooperation: Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Sawaraj attends grand finale of Know India Programme
Pak parliamentarian meets PM Modi, EAM Sushma Swaraj
India invited as 'Guest of Honour' to OIC meet, Sushma Swaraj to attend
-
Pakistani wives of former Kashmiri militants here on Saturday implored External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help them obtain travel documents.
Dozens of Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri militants who came to Kashmir encouraged by the Jammu and Kashmir government's rehabilitation policy addressed a press conference.
Scores of these women who came with their surrendered militant husbands told the media their demand to get travel documents to see their parents (in Pakistan) were genuine and this should not be treated as part of politics.
They requested Swaraj and Governor Satya Pal Malik to help them get the necessary travel documents.
They claimed to have been running from pillar to post during the last decade to get travel documents for visiting Pakistan.
--IANS
sq/mag/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU