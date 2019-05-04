Ex-militants' Pakistani wives seek travel documents

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

Pakistani wives of former Kashmiri militants here on Saturday implored External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help them obtain travel documents.

Dozens of Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri militants who came to Kashmir encouraged by the Jammu and Kashmir government's rehabilitation policy addressed a press conference.

Scores of these women who came with their surrendered militant husbands told the media their demand to get travel documents to see their parents (in Pakistan) were genuine and this should not be treated as part of politics.

They requested Swaraj and Governor Satya Pal Malik to help them get the necessary travel documents.

They claimed to have been running from pillar to post during the last decade to get travel documents for visiting Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
