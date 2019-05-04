Amethi is focus of election activity as campaign ends

Amethi, on Saturday, was the focus of election activity in With barely a few hours left for polling in the constituency, leaders of both the and were seen campaigning here fiercely.

BJP arrived in on Saturday evening and held a road show for As the road show wound its way through the district, chants of "Jai Shri Ram" rent the air. Several state Ministers and senior party leaders participated in the event.

Shah said Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking a re-election from the Lok Sabha seat here, had failed to ensure development of the constituency and asked people to let the lotus (BJP symbol) bloom in

recalled the absenteeism of Gandhi from his constituency.

was also in where she addressed a series of meetings during the day.

She went from village to village but refused to climb on to the dais. She stood around the people and asked who they would vote for.

She said: "Kyon pade ho chakkar mein" and the people responded with ' takkar mein", and "Apna neta kaisa ho" completed with " jaisa ho".

Priyanka then listed the projects that had been withdrawn from Amethi after the came to power and rebutted the allegations levelled by Irani that does not visit his constituency.

"She (Irani) has come here 16 times in the past four years and that too, for four hours each. Rahulji has come almost double the time and has spent more time with you," Priyanka said.

The Congress in-charge for eastern and younger sibling of the also said that while had sent a letter to the people of Amethi but the BJP was sending Rs 20,000 in envelopes.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also visited his constituency and held a meeting with women's groups.

He told that he had no animosity towards

"I will fight with him on issues and not at a personal level. I believe that you can win with love and not hatred. I tell my party men also not to use harsh words but when things go beyond limits, I even take action," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that a good leader should own up to his mistakes and try to rectify them.

Talking about terrorist Azhar Masood, Rahul Gandhi asked: "Who had sent to The Congress did not do this."

Polling in Amethi will take place in the fifth phase on Monday.

