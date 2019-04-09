Exempt religious events from pollution norms, EC urged

should be exempt from noise pollution rules so that the residents can observe religious events, the Forward Party (GFP) on Tuesday urged the

In a letter to the Commissioner, and Town and said that since flying squads of the election authorities had stopped festivities related to the Shigmo, a popular Hindu festival in Goa, there was apprehension that Catholic religious events too may be stopped.

"There is apprehension that religious activities during the ongoing Lenten Season and Easter Vigil Services will also attract similar action," he said.

He said the coastal state -- where Catholics account for 26 per cent of the population -- be exempt from noise pollution norms, which bans playing of loud music after 10 p.m.

Lent is a 40-day festival that starts on and ends with

--IANS

