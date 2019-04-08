Indonesia to install tsunami early warning system

is set to install buoys and cable base tsunameters (CBT) near Mount on Wednesday in a bid to give early warning when tidal waves occur near the volcano, officials said.

The move came following the tsunami triggered by eruption of Child of in December that left over 400 people dead, more than 14,000 injured and massive damages along

The Indonesian agency for the assessment and application of technology (BPPT) will install a and a CTB together in the water near the Mount Krakatau, said

"The is a cable with a censor placed on sea floor to gauge the extreme change of pressure underwater which indicates a tsunami. The censor will send the data through a satellite to the receiver post onshore," he was quoted as saying by

The is important in sending near field tsunami signal, the said.

Two other buoys will also be installed along the of Sumatra Island, waters off province, and along the south coast of Java Island, he added.

Mount is situated near a busy shipping lane, an industrial zone and tourist destinations.

The strong eruption of Child of Krakatau from December 24 to 27 triggered landslide underwater, ratcheting down a total of 150 to 180 million metre cubic of its volume, according to volcanologists.

