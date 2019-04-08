Sunny morning in Delhi; rains likely

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. The Met forecasts and

The minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

"The sky was clear in morning. with is likely to take place later in the day," an said.

In the last 24 hours, the city received 6.2 mm of rainfall, he said.

At 8.30 a.m. the humidity was recorded at 74 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

nks/in

