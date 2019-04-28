Exposures in RCFL, RHFL safe: Reliance Mutual Fund

(RNAM) Sunday said the interests of Reliance (RMF) investors are fully protected as its exposures in Reliance Commercial Ltd (RCFL) and Reliance Home Ltd (RHFL) are about 10 per cent of RMF's 166 fixed income and hybrid schemes.

The RNAM is the of RMF's schemes.

In a statement issued here, the RNAM said the RMF's exposure is of Rs 535 crore and Rs 1,083 crore to long term non-convertible debentures (NCD) issued by the RCFL and the RHFL respectively.

According to the RNAM, the managements of RCFL and RHFL have stated their intent to service all capital market and loan obligations in a timely manner on the respective due dates, through fast track asset securitisation/monetisation.

"Based on the above, and considering the adequate security held by RMF and short tenor of most of its above exposures, RMF believes that the interests of its investors are fully protected.

"Meanwhile, till maturity of the instruments, and in line with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) regulations, there will be a mark to market valuation impact on the above exposure, basis revised valuation provided by independent valuation agencies, with corresponding impact on NAVs of schemes holding these investments," the statement said.

The RMF also holds exposure of Rs 205 crore in secured long term NCDs of Ltd, which continue to be rated as investment grade "A" by CARE, and "A+" by Brickworks, and for which there is no impact as there is no change in rating, the statement said.

