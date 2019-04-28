Nubia's new gaming phone comes with internal cooling

Chinese on Sunday announced its new gaming phone that comes with 5,000mAh battery and an industry-first built-in cooling system.

Global release of the phone, which was launched in at a starting price of 3,199 yuan (around Rs 33,205), is slated for May and would come to soon after, said in a statement.

While other gaming phones rely on passive cooling, the pairs liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan, increasing 500 per cent, the company claimed.

Powered by the Snapdragon and Adreno 640 graphics processing unit (GPU), the is available in three and storage variants -- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

While the 6GB+128GB phone is priced at 3,199 yuan, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants will be available at 3,499 yuan and 4,299 yuan, respectively.

The Red Magic 3 also features up to 30W quick charging, an hour of gameplay with a 10-minute charge. The 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display boasts 90Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming.

The touch-sensitive shoulder triggers provide additional hardware buttons without the need for a gamepad accessory, said.

Red Magic 3 could also be your as the phone features a 48MP rear camera (featuring the IMX586 sensor) and 16MP front camera and runs 9

