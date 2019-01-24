Extreme heatwave in Australia kills 90 wild horses

At least 90 wild horses were killed due to an extreme in

The state's (CLC) said on Thursday that Rangers found the dead and dying animals in a dried-up waterhole near last week after their absence was noted by a remote community, the reported.

About 40 of the animals had already died from dehydration and starvation. Surviving horses were later culled, the CLC added.

Another 120 feral horses, donkeys and camels "dying from thirst" will also be culled in a neighbouring community, CLC told the

Temperatures in have exceeded 42 degrees Celsius for almost two weeks - more than 6 degrees above January's average, according to the Australia's Bureau of

The extreme weather follows the record-breaking that produced five of Australia's 10 warmest days on record.

Several other wildlife species have also suffered, including reports of mass deaths of native bats in New

Up to a million fish have been found dead along river banks in the drought-affected state.

