Light snow, rain in Kashmir Valley

Light snowfall and rain occurred in the Valley on Thursday, with the saying that the would remain dry during the next few days.

Sonum Lotus, of the regional said: "There was light snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains of the valley.

"Improvement in continues and we are going to have dry during the next few days without any major precipitation."

recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday. It was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 12.6 degrees in Gulmarg.

Leh town recorded minus 14.2 degrees Celsius while in Kargil it was minus 18.4 degrees.

Jammu recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.0, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal 0.1 and Bhaderwah minus 0.3 as the night's lowest temperatures.

