Australia melts in record-breaking heatwave, temp rises 12 degrees above average

Thousands of people in are sweltering under severe heatwave conditions for the second time in nearly a month, as temperatures across the country rose to 12 degrees Celsius above average.

In most places, temperatures rose above 40 degrees during the weekend and extreme conditions are expected to prevail in this entire week. According to forecasts, all of Australia's eight states and territories are expected to be affected by the heatwave, reported.

"Plan to keep yourself cool, check in on family and friends and follow the advice from your local health authorities," the Australian Bureau of said in a statement.

Just after Christmas, an unsparing heatwave swept across the country, leading to extreme or severe fire warnings in three states and giving rise to a drought-like situation.

The heatwave is so brutal that a town called Marble Bar, situated in northwestern is recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for the last 22 consecutive days. At one point, the temperatures touched nearly 50 degrees Celsius, as per the report.

According to forecasts by the Bureau of Meteorology, the extended heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in southeastern Australia, including and New South Wales, in the next few days. A relief from the extreme is expected by Friday.

The severe conditions also come as is underway in Melbourne, which has recorded temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

It is also the second time in two years that extreme heatwave conditions are prevailing at the tournament, with some tennis players collapsing or complaining of uneasiness and heatstroke in the last year's edition.

