Facing heat in Myanmar, NE ultras opting to surrender

Facing the heat due to continued operations by the Army, at least 20 cadres of different northeastern militant outfits have surrendered to the security forces in less than a month, informed sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that at least 15 cadres of the anti-talk faction of the (Ulfa) and the of Bodoland (NDFB) have already surrendered to the and other security forces in different areas.

"At least 20 cadres of Ulfa and NDFB -- all belonging to anti-talk factions -- have surrendered before the police and in less than last one month," confirmed Superintendent of Police, Shiladitya Chetia.

While one alias surrendered before the police in district in Upper division recently, two others -- Bhaskar Bora alias Thumung Asom and alias Ninja Asom -- have laid their arms.

Anti-talk faction of militant outfits like Ulfa, NSCN (Khaplang) faction and several others have camps in and around Taga inside

"There is also in the camps in The has been continuing operation and they have cut all the supply routes," said He said that he had to walk for several days to reach from Myanmar.

The militant outfits of Assam, and have suffered huge casualties following coordinated operations launched by the armed forces of Myanmar in February this year.

