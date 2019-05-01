Facing heat in Myanmar, NE ultras opting to surrender

Facing the heat due to continued operations by the Myanmar Army, at least 20 cadres of different northeastern militant outfits have surrendered to the security forces in less than a month, informed sources said on Wednesday.
The Indian Army sources said that at least 15 cadres of the anti-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Ulfa) and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) have already surrendered to the army and other security forces in different areas.
"At least 20 cadres of Ulfa and NDFB -- all belonging to anti-talk factions -- have surrendered before the police and army in less than last one month," confirmed Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Shiladitya Chetia.
While one Monikanta Sonowal alias Adarsh Asom surrendered before the police in Tinsukia district in Upper Assam division recently, two others -- Bhaskar Bora alias Thumung Asom and Nijan Doley alias Ninja Asom -- have laid their arms.
Anti-talk faction of militant outfits like Ulfa, NSCN (Khaplang) faction and several others have camps in and around Taga inside Myanmar.
"There is also food crisis in the camps in Myanmar. The Myanmar Army has been continuing operation and they have cut all the supply routes," said Adarsh Asom. He said that he had to walk for several days to reach Tinsukia from Myanmar.
The militant outfits of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur have suffered huge casualties following coordinated operations launched by the armed forces of Myanmar in February this year.
