Favouritism shadow on top railway appointments

Two new key appointments in the Indian Railways have come under the scanner as the officers selected for these senior positions don't seem to meet the hiring rules.

In one case, the ministry ignored the mandatory cooling-off period required between two tenures, and in another, an was promoted so that he could just meet the requirements for the new post.

The officers who were left out are planning to to lodge a complaint.

The in an order on April 1, 2019 said that Navin Kumar, Senior Administrative Grade/Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, should be posted as (Establishment) on return from deputation to the (NHSRCL).

He was selected following a vacancy notice in February this year which required a mandatory three years cooling-off period between two tenures.

does not seem to meet this criteria given that he was sent to the NHSRCL in August 2017 for a period of six months or until further orders, according to a order.

In the other case, Mahendra Kumar Gupta was posted as Executive Director, in the

The vacancy for this post had required the applying to be in Senior Administrative Grade but clearly Gupta did not meet this criteria at the time of application.

"Shri Mahendra Kumar Gupta, IRPS, should be promoted to Senior Administrative Grade and posted as Executive Director, Pay Commission-II, Railway Board," the railway ministry order dated April 16, 2019 said.

An IANS query on the issue sent on Monday (April 29) remained unanswered despite repeated requests for a response.

Many railway officers now complain that they were deprived of opportunity to apply for the posts. They argue that the ministry should not have put the conditions if they had to be bypassed or waived.

"Our only grievance is that we were not given fair chance," said an aggrieved

