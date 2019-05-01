Cyclone Fani: 74 trains cancelled in first phase

-
In view of the cyclonic storm Fani, at least 47 trains have been cancelled by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Odisha, said an official on Wednesday.
In all, 74 trains have been cancelled in the first phase keeping in mind the safety and security of passengers, the ECoR official said.
The rail passengers have been advised to plan their journey accordingly.
The train services between Odisha's Bhadrak and Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram have been suspended and inward trains towards Bhubaneswar and Puri will be restricted from the evening of May 2.
East Coast Express and Coromondal Express will not run from Howrah on May 2. Besides, trains for Puri from Howrah on May 2 night stand cancelled.
Trains from Bengaluru, Chennai and Secundrabad to Howrah in the evening of May 2 have been cancelled, the official said.
Similarly, all train services between Puri and Bhubaneswar and incoming trains touching Puri and Bhubaneswar on May 3 have also been cancelled, the official said.
