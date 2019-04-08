JUST IN
Business Standard

Fake notes of Rs 5 lakh face value seized in Kolkata

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 5 lakh face value were seized in Kolkata and two persons were arrested, police said on Monday.

Based on a prior source of information, the Special Task Force on Sunday arrested two FICN racketeers from the crossing of Gosto Paul Sarani and Leslie Claudius Sarani in central Kolkata.

A total of 250 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized from Sanju Saha, 21, from Malda and Mohammad Umar, 31, a resident of Bihar's Purnia district, a police official said.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 10:50 IST

