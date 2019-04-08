Fake notes of Rs 5 lakh face value seized in Kolkata

-
Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 5 lakh face value were seized in Kolkata and two persons were arrested, police said on Monday.
Based on a prior source of information, the Special Task Force on Sunday arrested two FICN racketeers from the crossing of Gosto Paul Sarani and Leslie Claudius Sarani in central Kolkata.
A total of 250 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized from Sanju Saha, 21, from Malda and Mohammad Umar, 31, a resident of Bihar's Purnia district, a police official said.
