JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Trump says secretary of homeland security to step down

Trump says DHS Secretary Nielsen leaving

Business Standard

Fighting near Libyan capital leaves 21 dead

IANS  |  Tripoli 

Libya's UN-backed government says 21 people have been killed and 27 wounded in fighting near the capital, Tripoli.

Earlier the UN appealed for a two-hour truce so casualties and civilians could be evacuated, but fighting continued.

Rebel forces under Gen Khalifa Haftar have advanced from the east with the aim of taking Tripoli, the BBC reported.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj has accused him of attempting a coup and says rebels will be met with force.

Among the dead was a Red Crescent doctor killed on Saturday. Gen Haftar's forces said they had lost 14 fighters.

International powers have begun evacuating personnel from Libya amid the worsening security situation.

Libya has been torn by violence and political instability since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 07:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU