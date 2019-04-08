Fighting near Libyan capital leaves 21 dead

Libya's UN-backed government says 21 people have been killed and 27 wounded in fighting near the capital,

Earlier the UN appealed for a two-hour truce so casualties and civilians could be evacuated, but fighting continued.

Rebel forces under Gen have advanced from the east with the aim of taking Tripoli, the reported.

has accused him of attempting a coup and says rebels will be met with force.

Among the dead was a doctor killed on Saturday. Gen Haftar's forces said they had lost 14 fighters.

International powers have begun evacuating personnel from amid the worsening security situation.

has been torn by violence and political instability since long-time ruler was deposed and killed in 2011.

