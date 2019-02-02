Fantastic time to be in entertainment business: Nimrat

says it is a fantastic time to be in the entertainment business -- thanks to the of digital platforms.

"It is a great time (to be in the entertainment business). There is a lot of work happening. People are constantly coming out with new content be it actors, technicians, writers and directors. So, it is a fantastic time to be in the entertainment business," Nimrat told IANS.

The has starred in "The Test Case", in which she was seen essaying role of a combat soldier.

She said working on the show has been the "most gratifying experience" for her.

"As a medium, it (digital platform) is so fantastic and exciting. You are able to tell a story over such a long format. I have been really fortunate and really loved that experience a lot," she added.

On the work front, Nimrat will return as Tasneem Qureshi in the final season of American thriller series "Homeland".

