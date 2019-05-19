Farhan 'bit too late' in appealing to voters of Bhopal

Actor-filmmaker-singer on Sunday got trolled for appealing to the voters of Bhopal, which had recorded 61.71 per cent voting a week ago.

Referring to candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who has been criticised by many for making a statement in favour of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, tweeted: "Dear electorate of Bhopal, it's time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate."

Soon after his tweet, netizens attacked him.

"Dear Akhtar, went to vote a while back so you're a bit too late," Pavithra wrote.

Ayush mentioned: "When you get paid for your tweet after the election has been held Farhan..."

Akarsh wrote: "Sir, it's a bit early...please retweet this in 2024."

Rishabh Pant tweeted: "Farhan got angry and tweeted how dare you, when BJP said that film stars have very low general knowledge and today he proved it right that film stars definitely have low general knowledge."

Rony Dasgupta wrote: "Dear Sir, please learn the election dates before posting on election."

Harsh Jain simply asked: "Dear Farhan, why are you so dumb?"

