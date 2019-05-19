Will Smith wanted 'Bollywood level' scene in 'Aladdin'

has loved "Sab hai bro", a song that Indian has created as a promotional number for the Hollywood star's forthcoming release "Aladdin".

took to his page to share a video in which Will has shared his appreciation, as well as spoken up about how he wanted a sequence in the movie to be "Bollywood level".

Will, who plays Genie in the movie, saw the song in Japan, and said: "Badshah, great work man...that is beautiful...looking at the things that you shot against what is in the movie, that is some good production you got going on there.

"It's funny when we were making the sequence, what I kept saying to (director), it gotta be Bollywood level man....don't let the sequence not be Bollywood level. You know I always wanted to be in a Bollywood dance sequence, so this is beautiful man. Love the work man, really appreciate it. Thank you."

is thrilled with Will's words.

"I guess paaji likes the song I did for 'Aladdin'. In theatres May 24! It's high time you do a proper Bollywood film sir," Badshah wrote for the actor, who shook a leg on the set of "Student of the Year 2" here on a visit last year.

"Aladdin" is a live-action adaptation of one of the most loved animated classic. India will release it in the country on May 24 in English, Hindi Tamil and Telugu.

