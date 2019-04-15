Farooq Abdullah now terms Modi a 'tyrannical' ruler

Jammu and Kashmir's former on Monday termed a "tyrannical ruler" who is dividing the country.

Addressing an election rally in Sher-e- Park in Civil Lines area here, Abdullah, who is also the National Conference President, called a "Phiraun (Pharaoh/tyrant in Islamic lore)" and challenged him to hold a public rally in while alleging that his policies had always remained against the people of

He also said if the NC had conspired against India, then Kashmir would not have remained a part of the country.

Two days back, Abdullah had alleged was behaving like German dictator Adolf Hitler and his statement on Monday came a day after Modi told an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua that the Abdullahs and the Muftis had destroyed three generations of people in the state.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)