Fear of leprosy resurgence in Nepal

Health officials in fear resurgence in the country with rate reaching 0.94 per cent in 2018.

Leprosy-free status was given to the nation after it declared elimination of the in 2009. However, that status could be lost if rate reaches one per cent of total population, Kathmandu Post reported on Thursday.

Experts already fear that this marks the resurgence of the in The percentage could be more, an said, as the current given figures have been derived just from preliminary data.

The Control and Disability (LCD) section of Control Division (EDCD) of said that the rate was 0.92 and 0.89 in 2017 and 2016, respectively, the news report said.

"It will be a great setback for the country if it loses the status," said Rabindra Baskota, a doctor and of the LCD section.

Incubation period of varies from one to 20 years and diagnosis of more patients could help stop the further spread of the disease, according to him.

"It will take only a couple of years to reach one percent if this upward trend continues," he added.

The prevalence rate is over one per cent in various districts of the Tarai region, Baskota said, adding that the country had received the leprosy eliminated status, after reducing its prevalence rate by 0.77 per cent, in 2009.

Sishir Silwal, a focal person for the leprosy control programme in district, said regular review meetings for leprosy, which should be held every four months, has not been held for the last eight months.

Kathmandu Post quoted Bibek Kumar Lal, at EDCD, as saying that there is a severe crunch in manpower that hinders proper functioning.

There are only three staff working in the leprosy section and the same team looks after the disability programme, as well, he told the newspaper.

Leprosy, a caused by Mycobacterium leprae, is transmitted through nasal secretion or from droplets from the mouth. It affects the skin, peripheral nerves and eyes, leading to disfigurement and nerve damage. The disease is curable with a multi-

