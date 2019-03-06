Fungus linked to dandruff may worsen bowel disease

A fungus linked to in the hair may worsen such as (IBD) in patients with a certain genetic makeup, new research has found.

restricta yeasts found in oily skin and scalp follicles are linked to several skin conditions. These microscopic fungi also often end up in the gut.

In particular, M. restricta was elevated in patients carrying a genetic variation known as the CARD9 risk allele, according to the study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.

is a type of that causes of the digestive tract, leading to abdominal pain, diarrohea, fatigue, weight loss and

"We were surprised to find that restrica was more common on intestinal tissue surfaces in patients than in healthy people," said study from the Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Further, the presence of was linked to a common variation in a gene known to be important for immunity to fungi - a genetic signature more common in patients with than the healthy population," Underhill said.

is characterised by changes in immune responses to the intestinal microbiome.

While most studies on the microbiome focus on bacteria, Underhill's team investigates the fungi's presence and its potential role in

Changes in intestinal fungi such as M. restricta - and host responses to these fungi - may be a factor in exacerbating symptoms that contribute to disease in a subset of patients with Crohn's disease, said Jose Limon, a Cedars- research

--IANS

pb/gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)