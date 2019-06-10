FIH Academy, HI conduct technical officials course

The Federation (FIH) Academy along with the (HI) completed the three-day Level 2 technical officials course, which started on June 4. It was conducted by Iain Dugald Mckay, Academy Educator and also International Advancement Panel

Eight officials, including two women, took part in the course. " has a great tradition of officials and in partnership with the FIH, we are trying to improve their capabilities and expertise to help them spread their knowledge and enable others to engage in the sport as technical officials," said Mckay.

The course would equip them to deal with any situation during a tournament, he added.

The Academy- Level 2 umpiring course too was organised between 8 June to 10 June on the sidelines of FIH Men's Hockey Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019. The course was conducted by Umpiring Educator Robert Willem ten Cate, who is also FIH Pro Eleven umpires, including four women, from across India had registered for the course.

Meanwhile, the three-day FIH Academy- Coaching Education Pathway Level 1 coaching course will start on June 12. The course will be conducted by Educator Darren Cheesman, Talent Development from

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)