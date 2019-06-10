FIH Academy, HI conduct technical officials course

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Academy along with the Hockey India (HI) completed the three-day Level 2 technical officials course, which started on June 4. It was conducted by Iain Dugald Mckay, FIH Academy Technical Official Educator and also FIH International Advancement Panel Technical Official.
Eight officials, including two women, took part in the course. "India has a great tradition of hockey officials and in partnership with the FIH, we are trying to improve their capabilities and expertise to help them spread their knowledge and enable others to engage in the sport as technical officials," said Mckay.
The course would equip them to deal with any situation during a tournament, he added.
The FIH Academy-Hockey India Level 2 umpiring course too was organised between 8 June to 10 June on the sidelines of FIH Men's Hockey Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019. The course was conducted by FIH Academy Umpiring Educator Robert Willem ten Cate, who is also FIH Pro League Panel Umpire Manager. Eleven umpires, including four women, from across India had registered for the course.
Meanwhile, the three-day FIH Academy-Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 1 coaching course will start on June 12. The course will be conducted by FIH Academy Educator Darren Cheesman, Talent Development Coach from the Royal Belgium Hockey Association.
--IANS
kk/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU