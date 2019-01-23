FIH throws Pakistan out of Pro League Hockey

was thrown out of the inaugural after it pulled out of the first three matches of the tournament, the international federation said Wednesday.

The Federation (FIH) said that informed the world body on Wednesday that it was no longer able to play the first three games planned against Argentina, and New Zealand, citing "inevitable circumstances".

Therefore, the has taken the decision to suspend from the 2019 in order not to jeopardize the regularity and the smooth delivery of the event, which kicked-off successfully last Saturday in Valencia,

"It is regretful that Pakistan has decided only now to withdraw from the first games of the Consequently, FIH were left with no other option than suspending Pakistan from the rest of the competition's season," FIH said in a statement.

"At this stage, I would like to thank all participating National Associations who had adapted their schedules to support a solution for Pakistan to join the competition this year," it said.

Pakistan has been facing financial problems for some time now which has affected its team's participation in major tournaments.

Pakistan was on the verge of pulling out of the recent in Bhubaneswar before a franchise decided to sponsor the hockey team for the mega event in last December.

The non-participation of Pakistan will have no impact on the competition format. The eight men's teams of the FIH Pro League will play each other on a home and away basis from January to June, the world body said.

The tournament resumes on Friday with the men's game between and Great Britain.

The FIH Pro League is a brand-new competition and part of FIH's new event portfolio. It is a global home and away league involving many of the world's leading hockey nations, men and women, for a six-month period.

is also not a part of the tournament due to a different reason.

