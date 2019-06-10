Russell-less Windies opt to field against South Africa (Toss)

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field in their World Cup tie against South Africa at the Bristol Cricket Ground on Monday.
West Indies have been forced to make two changes as Darren Bravo and Kemar Roach were picked in place of unfit Andre Russell and Evin Lewis.
South Africa have also made two changes to their playing XI that featured against India -- Aiden Markram and Beuran Hendricks come in for J.P. Duminy and Tabraiz Shamsi.
After the toss, Jason Holder said: We'll bowl first. Overcast conditions all around and rain is expected, so we want to make the best use of the pitch. We have to move on (from the Australia loss). No point on dwelling on past results and South Africa are in a difficult situation as well. Hopefully we can do better. Two forced changes -- Evin Lewis and Andre Russell aren't fit, so Darren Bravo is in. So is Kemar Roach.
Faf du Plessis said: We would have bowled first as well with this weather around. There is forecast for rain and it could be an overcast game throughout. We played two of the strongest sides early on and the guys are looking not to be negative because that will set them further down. It's a long tournament. We've two changes -- Aiden Markram is back and Beuran Hendricks is in as well. Previous match we played here had a bit of it for the bowlers. The locals have said that it's a flat wicket but it hasn't been that way. Hopefully, it should be better today.
Playing XI: West Indies: Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks.
--IANS
aak/bbh
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU