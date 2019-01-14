Film inspired by Satyajit Ray's 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' to be out on March 1

"Goopy Gawaiya Bajaiya", an animation inspired by Satyajit Ray's "Goopy Gyne Byne" -- which released 50 years ago -- will hit the screens on March 1.

Directed by Shilpa Ranade, the project is produced by the Children's Society, in association with Karadi Tales, a publishing house known for children's books.

Ranade, who has illustrated multiple children's books written by Gulzar, said in a statement: "I had read the story and the beauty of the story is that you can re-interpret, revisualise it in your own way without losing the essence. Hence, it is relevant even after so many years."

The idea, she said, was to engage people of today's generation and so the language is contemporary.

Satyajit Ray's son saw the recently in Kolkata.

He said: "The story was written by my great grandfather in a children's magazine called 'Sandes' that he had started in 1912. When my father read that short story much later, he was mesmerised.

"My father later revived 'Sandes' (it was shut in the 1930s) and Goopi and was the first story he republished in 1961. By then he was already a known filmmaker. I happened to complain to him that he should make something for us (children). He said 'Let's see, I may make one, one day for you.

"The film was planned in 1966 and it got made and released only in 1969. It was a big hit then. It is such a nice story that it has stood the test of time."

