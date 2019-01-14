Finance Commission to visit Tripura

-
The 15th Finance Commission on Monday said its members and senior officials led by Chairman N.K. Singh will visit Tripura this week as part of its dialogue with different states.
"This will be the 17th state the Commission will be visiting," it said in a statement.
During the visit from Wednesday to Friday, the Commission will meet Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with cabinet Ministers and government officials.
It will hold talks with representatives of the Panchayti Raj Institutions and the Urban Local Bodies.
"Meetings are also scheduled with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, the representatives of the trade, commerce and industry bodies of the state and with representatives of various political parties," the Commission said.
