Finch rubbishes Zampa ball-tampering claims

During Australia's fixture against India, leg-spinner was seen putting his hands inside his pocket and then rubbing the ball at The Oval in London, thus raising a few eyebrows and leaving people speculating about ball-tampering.

On Sunday, Zampa went wicketless and conceded 50 runs from his six overs in a match that lost by 36 runs against

However, apart from his lacklustre performance, what caught the eyes of many were the pictures and videos floating on which showed Zampa rubbing the ball each time after he put his hands inside his pocket. In the media clippings, he was also seen taking something out of his pocket before

After the match, however, rubbished the ball-tampering allegations and said that the leggie had hand warmers in his pockets, which he carries in every game.

"I haven't seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket. He has them every single game he plays. I honestly haven't seen them, so I can't comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game," Finch told the reporters at the post-match press conference.

The immediately brought back memories of the Newlands Test between and last year when was caught rubbing sandpaper on the ball on the big screen at the ground. and were handed one-year ban by while Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban by the body.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)