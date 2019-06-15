Finch's 153 guides Australia to 334/7 vs Sri Lanka

Riding on opener Aaron Finch's big century and a quickfire fifty by Steve Smith, posted an imposing 334/7 against in their group stage clash at the Oval here on Saturday.

The defending champions were looking to go past the 350-run mark at one stage but after the dismissals of Finch and Smith, the middle-order failed to capitalise. Skipper Finch, who smashed a brilliant 153 off 132 deliveries (4x15, 6x5), was involved in a crucial 173-run partnership with Smith, who took 59 balls for his 73 (4x7, 6x1).

Put into bat, openers (26 off 48) and Finch started cautiously as their side touched the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva drew the first blood for as the off-spinner castled Warner in the 17th over, leaving the opponents at 80/1.

de Silva struck again 20 runs later, this time packing back new batsman cheaply for 10.

Finch was then joined by Smith and the duo ensured that didn't make any further inroads as they repaired the damage, keeping the opponent bowlers at bay. The duo propelled past the 200-run mark in 35.3 overs. Enroute, Finch also notched up his hundred in style as he clobbered spinner Milinda Siriwardana for a six over long-off.

Australia crossed the 250-run mark in the 40th over after the duo hammered Nuwan Pradeep for four boundaries in one over.

Isuru Udana finally came up with the much-needed breakthrough as he accounted for Finch in the 43rd over with the Australia scoreboard reading 273/3. The defending champions could add just five runs before Lasith Malinga cleaned up Smith.

then used the long handle to good effect to remain unbeaten on 46 (25 balls, 4x5, 6x1) while the other Australian batsmen -- (3), (4) and (0) -- failed to get going.

For Sri Lanka, Udana and de Silva scalped two wickets each for 57 and 40 runs, respectively, while Maling bagged 1/61.

Brief scores: Australia 334/7 in 50 overs ( 153, 73; Dhananjaya de Silva 2/40) vs Sri Lnaka

--IANS

kk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)