Advertisement war continues ahead of Ind-Pak clash

The digital war between the fans of and ahead of the Cup between the two teams on Sunday doesn't seem to end.

First, Star came out with an advertisement where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan's "abbu" (father), referring to India's domination over their rivals in the showpiece event.

In response to that, Pakistan's Jazz TV used a spoof of Wing to create hype over the match.

After that, another promotional video came which showed an Indian fan shooting down the tyre of a supporter's bike who mocked him while asking for petrol to reach the airport.

And now, another video has come in which an Indian and a Pakistani fan are seated at a barber shop. The sporting the Pakistani jersey, addresses the Indian as "abbu" and gives him a handkerchief which the latter would be requiring once the Men in Blue lose in Sunday's marquee in

Agitated by this, the barber gives the Pakistani "the Abhinandan cut" -- the signature moustache of the pilot -- instead of a cut like

Towards the end of the video, the Indian fan tells his Pakistani counterpart, "This game is so unique. It only takes a day for a father to make his son realize that they cannot win the Cup. You (Pakistanis) remain content with the tea cup left by Abhinandan."

star and celebrity have called the advertisements "cringeworthy" saying there was no need to "hype up" the India- match with rubbish.

"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border. Seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! It has enough attention already! It's only for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life!!," tweeted Sania on Wednesday.

"I am disappointed by the pettiness and jingoism that versus Pakistan at is being reduced to. Hopefully it will be over after tomorrow's game," said Bhogle on on Saturday.

