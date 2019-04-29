FIR against Supriyo for entering poll booth with armed guards

The on Monday filed an FIR against and BJP candidate from seat, Babul Supriyo, for entering a polling booth in the constituency with his armed security personnel.

Another FIR was filed against unknown persons who vandalised his car in the same area.

"An FIR has been filed against the candidate (Babul Supriyo) for entering Barabani booth with his armed guards. Another FIR was filed against unknown persons for car vandalism," of Police told reporters.

Earlier, in the day, the EC had sought a detailed report on the incident.

Trouble erupted at Asansol's Barabani after Supriyo went inside a polling booth to ensure his party agents were allowed inside.

Supriyo's car was vandalised allegedly by stone-pelting supporters, but he escaped unharmed with only the rear windshield of the vehicle being damaged.

However, Trinamool workers alleged that Supriyo and his men had manhandled them.

--IANS

bnd-bdc/ssp/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)