Afghan official held in Goa prostitution case

Two Afghan nationals, including a serving in the government's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, were arrested following a raid on a prostitution racket in the beach village of in Goa, an said on Monday.

According to Police in-charge of the police station, the accused Mohammad Omar Arian, works as a of Internal Audit, at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Islamic Republic of and Mohammad Azmal Hodman, an based-lawyer, were arrested in the raid conducted by officials of the police station, in which two women from were rescued.

"The two accused from Afghanistan have been arrested under sections 370 (prostitution), 370(iii) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956," Raposo said, adding that police are on the look out for a pimp who had solicited the services of the two Uzbek women for the Afghan duo.

--IANS

maya/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)