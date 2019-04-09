Babul Supriyo claims assets shrunk in five years

Babul Supriyo, and the candidate for West Bengal's Lok Sabha constituency, has declared that his moveable and immovable assests decreased to Rs 3.85 crore in 2019 from Rs 7.34 crore in 2014.

In 2014, he had declared Rs 1.84 crore moveable and Rs 5.50 crore immovable assets.

The 48-year-old owns over Rs 1.30 crore moveable assets, including Rs 7.99 lakh in bank deposits, Rs 46,000 cash in hand and 200 gms of gold worth Rs 6 lakh.

Singer-turned-politician, seeking re-election, owns three vehicles, including the one which he bought in 2012 for Rs 50,69,321, besides a motorcycle.

He has declared over Rs 8 lakh investments in mutual funds, shares and public provident fund. He has with an aggregate maturity value of Rs 28 lakh. He has also made Rs 1.18 lakh advances to firms and individuals.

His immovable assets, all self-acquired, include three residential flats, a 2,700 sq ft non-farm land in Uttarakhand bought in 2017. They are collectively valued at Rs 2.55 crore.

Of his three houses, the flat at Lokhandwala in is valued at Rs 1.70 crore and the one in West Bengal's Howrah, bought in 2018, is worth Rs 65 lakh.

The outgoing BJP has also declared Rs 36.10 lakh liabilities in terms of car and home loans.

As per his latest affidavit, his wife owns over Rs 15.47 lakh of moveable assets and daughter Rs 13.69 lakh moveable properties.

The commerce graduate from has not been convicted in any case.

--IANS

bdc/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)