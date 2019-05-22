Five of family killed in road accident in Odisha

At least five members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Odisha's district on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap occurred near Jaring on 26.

The family was returning to Khuseiguda village from the railway station in Kesinga. While on the way from Visakhapatnam , the car had a head-on collision with a truck near Jaring. The victims had gone to Visakhapatnam for a health check-up.

All five members of the family died on the spot, the police said.

While the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Bhawanipatna, one of them has been shifted to Visakhapatnam as her condition deteriorated, the police officials added.

--IANS

