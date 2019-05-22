Youth kills father, chops body in East Delhi

A 22-year-old youth killed his father and his body after a heated arguement in the early hours of Wednesday in East Delhi, police said.

Aman, who runs a small cafe, was later arrested from Shahdara.

"Aman killed his father, Sandesh Aggarwal, 48, following an argument in Farsh Bazaar area of Shahdara," DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

"He told the police that his father used to scold him regularly. He killed him in a fit of rage and then his body for disposal," the DCP said.

