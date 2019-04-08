Odisha handicraft artist trails the blaze

Stories of people's migration from for employment are quite common among us, but the story Arun Maharana, a wood handicraft from a small village in district, is bucking this trend.

He not only has earned a name for himself but has also provided employment to many youths by training them across the state.

Following the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Arun makes versatile wood idols with his hands without using any machine.

The art has become the source of livelihood for thousands of people in the nearby villages.

His art gained immense popularity pan- when his idols were gifted to former US by the

Since then, Maharana has not looked back. He sends his wood idols to places as far as Chennai, Kolkata, and Demand for his idols abroad is a new first for this Orissa-based

His work fetches him as high as Rs 50,000 for an idol. "One big idol which gets sold in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 50,000 takes a week's time. In a month's time, I make 15 big and around 200 small idols," said Maharana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)